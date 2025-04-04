News
Russ April 7
Russ Drops Exuberant New Single "April 7" Ahead Of Sixth Album
Russ drops the second single to his upcoming album W!LD, a smooth track about love and healing in a good relationship.
Devin Morton
9 mins ago