Russ Announces "W!ld" Release Date With Impactful Trailer & Tour

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 367 Views
Celebrities Attend Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: Rapper Russ attends the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Russ preaches independence. He recently suggested that streaming platforms cease posting monthly streaming numbers on profiles.

Russ is about to hit the road on his anticipated tour with Big Sean. The tour will be supported by Russ’s upcoming W!ld album, which released a teaser trailer today. The “What You Want” hitmaker sent out the trailer via email with the album release date.

The moody trailer is directed by Justice Silvera. It casts the rapper in two roles, reflecting the album’s core themes of inner conflict, isolation, and healing.  “I want everyone to unlock themselves. W!LD. June 27," states Russ in press release.

Set in a remote jungle, the film opens with Russ trapped in a rusted cage, evoking the image of a war prisoner. Disoriented, he awakens to find a key lying just outside the bars — visible but unreachable. 

As he struggles, a second version of himself emerges from the trees. This silent double offers escape. Together, the two Russes limp into the forest, their destination unknown, their shared journey a quiet metaphor for self-discovery.

The trailer aligns with the introspective tone of Russ’s recent work. In earlier visuals tied to Wild, including a cryptic teaser and the video for “Pent Up in a Penthouse,” he hinted at themes of emotional claustrophobia and mental release. Here, he pushes that narrative further, suggesting not just survival but a reckoning.

More: Russ Is "Crazy" About His Woman On Latest Joyous Single

RUSS W!LD

The dual portrayal isn’t just a creative flourish. It reflects Russ’s ongoing exploration of identity and mental wellness. 

His depiction of himself as both captive and rescuer speaks to a deeper truth: the hardest battles often unfold internally. The jungle becomes a metaphor for the mind, the cage for repression, and the key for clarity.

With W!ld, Russ seems less interested in spectacle than in substance. The trailer doesn’t just tease an album — it maps a journey. 

Each frame feels purposeful, grounded in a raw vulnerability that defines much of his catalog. Instead of presenting a polished persona, he invites viewers into the messy process of confronting and freeing the self.

This isn’t just a new project. It’s a statement. W!ld promises to showcase the rap star’s longevity on his terms.

More: Russ Wants To Get Rid Of The Streaming Number Toll On Spotify

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
