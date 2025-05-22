Russ Announces "W!ld" Release Date With Impactful Trailer & Tour

Russ is about to hit the road on his anticipated tour with Big Sean. The tour will be supported by Russ’s upcoming W!ld album, which released a teaser trailer today. The “What You Want” hitmaker sent out the trailer via email with the album release date.

The moody trailer is directed by Justice Silvera. It casts the rapper in two roles, reflecting the album’s core themes of inner conflict, isolation, and healing. “I want everyone to unlock themselves. W!LD. June 27," states Russ in press release.

Set in a remote jungle, the film opens with Russ trapped in a rusted cage, evoking the image of a war prisoner. Disoriented, he awakens to find a key lying just outside the bars — visible but unreachable.

As he struggles, a second version of himself emerges from the trees. This silent double offers escape. Together, the two Russes limp into the forest, their destination unknown, their shared journey a quiet metaphor for self-discovery.

The trailer aligns with the introspective tone of Russ’s recent work. In earlier visuals tied to Wild, including a cryptic teaser and the video for “Pent Up in a Penthouse,” he hinted at themes of emotional claustrophobia and mental release. Here, he pushes that narrative further, suggesting not just survival but a reckoning.

RUSS W!LD

The dual portrayal isn’t just a creative flourish. It reflects Russ’s ongoing exploration of identity and mental wellness.

His depiction of himself as both captive and rescuer speaks to a deeper truth: the hardest battles often unfold internally. The jungle becomes a metaphor for the mind, the cage for repression, and the key for clarity.

With W!ld, Russ seems less interested in spectacle than in substance. The trailer doesn’t just tease an album — it maps a journey.

Each frame feels purposeful, grounded in a raw vulnerability that defines much of his catalog. Instead of presenting a polished persona, he invites viewers into the messy process of confronting and freeing the self.