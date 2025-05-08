Bas, Ab-Soul & The Hics Team Up For Dreamy New Single "Norbit"

Bas continues to hold the Dreamville flag up high, and he might be embarking on his most ambitious sonic journey very soon. His new collaborative album with The Hics, Melanchronica, comes out on June 17. Fortunately for impatient fans, we have another teaser for the project.

"Norbit" features Ab-Soul on a dreamy, airy, and beautiful instrumental, on which he delivers a killer verse alongside the Paris native's lyrical dexterity. His previous single for Melanchronica, "Everyday Ppl," was a bit more woozy and chilled-out by comparison.

This time around, "Norbit" is a lovelorn track about love lost, with both MCs passionately contrasting their blessings and burdens. In addition, the nasty drum drop and ethereal background pads represent that clash sonically. While the instrumentation sounds very earthy, there's still an otherworldly grit to the production. When paired with fiery deliveries and flows, it makes for a very dynamic and immersive experience.

But that's not all on the horizon. Ab-Soul has more music on the way too, as he recently previewed a Roc Marciano collaboration. Hopefully "Norbit" won't be the last time these two link up, as they share a lot of chemistry and well-matched skills.

Bas endured some recent hardship, but he seems very ready and excited to bring this project to life for fans later this year. The "Not What You Think" spitter is going in a much more overtly soulful and, of course, melancholic direction with The Hics. The English band is bringing the best out of his artistry and vice versa, a push-and-pull we can't wait to fully witness.

Bas, The Hics & Ab-Soul's "Norbit"