Bas & The Hics Preview New Album With Soulful Single "Everyday Ppl"

Bas, via his The Fiends imprint under Dreamville, has brought English neo-soul band The Hics to new creative highs, a journey we're excited to say they will continue. Their new single "Everyday Ppl" preludes their collaborative Melanchronica album, which will release on June 17 of this year and is available to pre-save here.

This follows the Sudanese-American rapper's previous 2025 single, "Not What You Think" with Reason. As for The Hics, they dropped the "Shenanigans" record with Kyle Banks last year, and this will mark their first project in a while. One of their previous Bas collaborations was 2021's "Smoke From Fire," and this new cut is even more soulful, earthy, and tender.

The Hics' Roxane Barker takes up a lot of vocal duties on here with sweet melodies and dreamy background harmonies. Bas is no slouch on the mic despite a shorter verse and a wistful melodic intro, as his charismatic and playful bars don't lose the song's sense of intimacy. Structurally, both worlds collide about halfway through, as the guitar-led swing of its first portion melts into more bass-heavy and funky rhythms bolstered by a more hard-hitting percussive approach.

Melanchronica has been in the works in some way, shape, or form since at least 2019, so to hear this lengthy collaborative history finally come to life is very special. They have plenty of other work for you to revisit, dating back to tracks like Bas and The Hics' "Ricochet" in 2016. Soon, we'll hear the fruits of all this hard work.

Bas & The Hics' "Everyday Ppl"