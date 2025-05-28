Bas, The Hics, & Saba Team Up For Gorgeous New Single "Erewhon"

Bas & The Hics are preparing to drop a new album called "Melanchronica" and there is no doubt that this could be one of the best of the year.

Bas & The Hics have been cooking up some heat as of late with a few soulful new singles for their upcoming collab album Melanchronica. Over a month ago, we got "Everday Ppl" and more recently, we got "Norbit" with Ab-Soul.

These singles have been quite beautiful and the fans have been loving what they are hearing. Today, Bas & The Hics teamed up once again, this time for a single called "Erewhon." This single features Saba, so you know it is going to be good.

The song begins with some gorgeous string and guitar arrangements. Meanwhile, The Hics deliver a beautifully sung hook that immediately sticks in your head. It's sugary sweet but not in an overindulgent kind of way.

Eventually, Saba joins the track and delivers a spirted performance. This is subsequently followed up by Bas who, once again, shows why he is an MC worthy of your attention.

Overall, this is yet another track that showcases why the new album between Bas & The Hics could be one of the best of the entire year. The album is going to be dropping on June 17th, and there is no doubt that this will be great summer music. One could say that the release date is well-timed.

Hopefully, we get another single or two before the end of the year.

Bas & The Hics ft. Saba

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna waste, I wanna waste some time
Run away, don't wanna wait in line with you
No, can't like it like you
Maybe I’m wrong, it's just a place in time
With or without, don't leave it undecided
No-no, no-no, can't hide this

