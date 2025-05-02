Amine Is On A Relaxing "Vacay" On Latest Summery Single

At the end of March, Amine announced his third album, 13 Months of Sunshine. It is due for release on May 16. He already dropped two singles, "Arc de Triomphe" and "Familiar." Now, he's back with the third single from his album, titled "Vacay." "Vacay" is a fun, uptempo track about going on a vacation. Amine smoothly flows over the beat, which sounds like familiar territory for him. It's a fun track with fairly low stakes and will definitely sound nice within the full context of the album.

"Vacay" is a hip-house track produced by DJ Dahi (notable for his work with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Big Sean, and Travis Scott) and Ely Rise. Fittingly, it sounds like something one would put on while lounging on the beach or on a cruise ship. Amine raps about traveling with his girl ("my boo only like boutique hotels"), going to France. It seems that in general, he is not in much of a rush to go back home. He also makes a sly reference to Dua Lipa. The singer is infamous for traveling to the point that her fans joke about her not having a home since she's always in a different country. Amine also throws a White Lotus remark in there, which is topical. "Vacay" is a very fun track (something Amine has always been great at) and hopefully, 13 Months of Sunshine keeps up some of that high energy and enthusiasm. Stream the latest Amine track below.