Amine Drops A Summer-Ready House Bop With "Familiar"

Amine, the colorful creative, is back, and bringing us something "Familiar" to his "KAYTRAMINE" project that's about to turn two.

I can't imagine you with somebody else Won't let it happen, if I do then I’ll hang myself I'm split by a fraction, deciding thangs like this is hard to adapt with Hard to adapt with And the sex is good, and the head is good (Too) But can you tell me what's the problem?

"You love somebody while knowing that it’s not the right thing to do, but it’s still hard to let go. I let a little bit of my toxic side onto the track, too, but I think that honesty is important." Amine is definitely selfish, and as a result is insecure and letting his emotions shine on this otherwise upbeat, pop raver. This song will get you on your feet, guaranteed. Even though it is under two minutes in length, it still manages to leave an impression, and it will work its way into your brain. This is undeniable single is supposedly the lead-off track for Amine's next album which he subtly announced on his social media. A release date nor title has been revealed, but Stereogum is predicting it to arrive sometime this spring.

There's something about the majority of Amine's music that just screams happiness and sunshine. It's combination of a few things, including his effervescent voice, idiosyncratic production choices, and his goofy personality. Today, the Portland, Oregon rapper, singer, producer, and songwriter is bringing those first two qualities to the table on "Familiar." It's a shimmering blend of pop, hip-hop, electronic, house, and dance with a more serious tone underneath. On the track, Amine is safe with this girl he's with and he doesn't want anything to change in any way. He talked about it more in depth in a recent statement.

