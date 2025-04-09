Amine Shares Charismatic "Arc de Triomphe" Ahead Of His Next LP

Amine has made it clear what type of vibe he's going for on his third studio album, and "Arc de Triomphe further solidifies that.

It's another enjoyable track from the veteran who is preparing to deliver his third studio album, 13 Months of Sunshine. With the vibes on "Arc de Triomphe" and "Familiar," the lead house-like single, that title is extremely fitting. He will be releasing it on May 16, so in just over a month. It will certainly help set the tone for hip-hop this summer and the ones after it. It will be distributed by CLBN and 10K Projects. Features, if there will be any, have yet to be revealed. The same goes for the rest of the song titles, but we do know there will be 16.

Amine has always been a spirited character in hip-hop. He carries that persona out through his playful lyricism and colorful sonic backdrops. Today, he's providing those two things on his latest offering, "Arc de Triomphe." Named after the famous arch in Paris, the "emcee first, then a Portland native" desires a woman that has that same flexibility and shape. "I need a b*tch that's bad with a arch in her back like the Arc de Triomphe," he raps. That same level of charisma is carried throughout the verses as well. For example, Amine says on his second verse, "Put your back in, get the chiropract' in / Tit-for-tat, I tip about a thousand."

