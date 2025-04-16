Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Dealing With Entitled Friends

Nicki Minaj vented about the struggles of hiring friends to assist her in her professional life during her latest #NickiMail post. Taking to her Instagram Story, earlier this week, she explained that people become entitled once they begin working under someone they consider a friend.

Minaj didn't provide any specific examples of the issue she dealt with in her own personal life. “Most people don’t want to earn money. They want to be given the money that you’ve had to earn,” she began her rant, as caught by AllHipHop.

From there, she discussed hiring people she already knows. “If you become financially ‘rich,’ or are ALREADY rich, wealthy, successful, etc., you’ll always have to hire complete strangers (for the most part)," she said. "People you’ve known forever will want & NEED a position REAL BAD – bills piling up, eviction notices, drowning in debt, children to feed. But for most of them – once they’re HIRED… that 11 letter word will more than likely bite them in the a*s within the first month.” She concluded by revealing the 11 letter word to be "Entitlement."

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Her latest takes for #NickiMail aren't the first time Nicki Minaj has made headlines, this week. During Megan Thee Stallion's set at Coachella on Sunday night, fans noticed that she was dancing front of what appeared to be a person in a big foot costume.

In turn, many assumed it to be a diss towards Nicki. She had previously released a diss track aimed at Megan titled, "Big Foot." The song came in response to Megan's own scathing song, "Hiss."

In other news, the week prior, Nicki Minaj was the victim in a "swatting" call to law enforcement, in which authorities swarmed her property in Los Angeles. An unidentified person called the sheriff's business line to report an alleged shooting at the home, but it appears to have been a fake story.