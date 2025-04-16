Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Dealing With Entitled Friends

BY Cole Blake 671 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Nicki Minaj discussed some of the key lessons she's learned about being famous and successful over the years.

Nicki Minaj vented about the struggles of hiring friends to assist her in her professional life during her latest #NickiMail post. Taking to her Instagram Story, earlier this week, she explained that people become entitled once they begin working under someone they consider a friend.

Minaj didn't provide any specific examples of the issue she dealt with in her own personal life. “Most people don’t want to earn money. They want to be given the money that you’ve had to earn,” she began her rant, as caught by AllHipHop.

From there, she discussed hiring people she already knows. “If you become financially ‘rich,’ or are ALREADY rich, wealthy, successful, etc., you’ll always have to hire complete strangers (for the most part)," she said. "People you’ve known forever will want & NEED a position REAL BAD – bills piling up, eviction notices, drowning in debt, children to feed. But for most of them – once they’re HIRED… that 11 letter word will more than likely bite them in the a*s within the first month.” She concluded by revealing the 11 letter word to be "Entitlement."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Makes Fan’s Day After Disappointing Meet-And-Greet Experience

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Her latest takes for #NickiMail aren't the first time Nicki Minaj has made headlines, this week. During Megan Thee Stallion's set at Coachella on Sunday night, fans noticed that she was dancing front of what appeared to be a person in a big foot costume.

In turn, many assumed it to be a diss towards Nicki. She had previously released a diss track aimed at Megan titled, "Big Foot." The song came in response to Megan's own scathing song, "Hiss."

In other news, the week prior, Nicki Minaj was the victim in a "swatting" call to law enforcement, in which authorities swarmed her property in Los Angeles. An unidentified person called the sheriff's business line to report an alleged shooting at the home, but it appears to have been a fake story.

Read More: Fans Believe Megan Thee Stallion Subtly Dissed Nicki Minaj During Her Coachella Performance

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Megan Thee Stallion Big Foot Diss Song Lyrics Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj "Big Foot": A Lyrical Breakdown Of The Megan Thee Stallion Diss 14.3K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Nicki Minaj Calls Megan Thee Stallion A "Bullet Fragment Foot B*tch" 5.4K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Megan Thee Stallion Will Celebrate "HISS" Going No. 1 In This Hilarious Way 2.1K
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music Fans Believe Megan Thee Stallion Subtly Dissed Nicki Minaj During Her Coachella Performance 1.8K