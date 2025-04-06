G Herbo Sends Health PSA To Fans From The Hospital

G Herbo sometimes takes to social media to blast haters threatening him online, but some of his other Instagram statements are strictly in the best interest of his fans. Recently, he posted an IG Story from what seems like the hospital, and issued a PSA to followers who might not pay as much attention as they should to their health amid new sickness bouts. "YALL BE SAFE OUT HERE BRO THIS NEW FLU STRAND AINT NO JOKE," the Chicago rapper posted. Hopefully he recovers well if he's still in there, as even the most random or seemingly innocuous cough can get nasty if you don't stay on top of things like Herbo does.

Elsewhere, we're sure this flu stint probably interrupted celebrations amid the success of the new G Herbo album Greatest Rapper Alive, which is only available exclusively through his app. He recently expanded it with four new tracks for die-hards, contributing to the prolific and consistent drop schedule he became well-known for a long time ago. Although it takes a little more effort from fans, listeners will find some heat if they go through the journey.

Ari Fletcher Blasts G Herbo Speculation

Fortunately for the 29-year-old, he enjoyed a pretty steady start to his 2025, especially with the release of this new record. Other narratives around him that gain traction online mostly relate to the blogs' obsession with his romantic past, as his relationship with Ari Fletcher is always a point of interest. She recently called publications out for claiming G Herbo still pays her bills. "I’m gone start suing you b***hes!" she ranted on social media. "I never tweeted no s**t like this! Tf is wrong with yall. The obsession y’all have with me and my bd is cringy is f**k. We do not have relations and he don’t pay me nothing. Stop this s**t! It’s called healthy coparenting. Literally nothing to see here!"

So all in all, G Herbo wants little to do with all the drama. He just focuses on his career, his wholesome fatherhood, and above all these days, his health. This might seem like a random PSA, but we'll take it a hundred times over instead of some new salacious gossip.