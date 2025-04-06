G Herbo Sends Health PSA To Fans From The Hospital

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 494 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
G Herbo Health PSA Fans Hospital Hip Hop News
G Herbo opens for the "Future and Friends - One Big Party Tour" on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. © Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
G Herbo recently released an expanded version of his app-exclusive "Greatest Rapper Alive" project, but can't celebrate its success right now.

G Herbo sometimes takes to social media to blast haters threatening him online, but some of his other Instagram statements are strictly in the best interest of his fans. Recently, he posted an IG Story from what seems like the hospital, and issued a PSA to followers who might not pay as much attention as they should to their health amid new sickness bouts. "YALL BE SAFE OUT HERE BRO THIS NEW FLU STRAND AINT NO JOKE," the Chicago rapper posted. Hopefully he recovers well if he's still in there, as even the most random or seemingly innocuous cough can get nasty if you don't stay on top of things like Herbo does.

Elsewhere, we're sure this flu stint probably interrupted celebrations amid the success of the new G Herbo album Greatest Rapper Alive, which is only available exclusively through his app. He recently expanded it with four new tracks for die-hards, contributing to the prolific and consistent drop schedule he became well-known for a long time ago. Although it takes a little more effort from fans, listeners will find some heat if they go through the journey.

Read More: G Herbo Addresses Breach Of Contract Lawsuit From Former Legal Team

Ari Fletcher Blasts G Herbo Speculation

Fortunately for the 29-year-old, he enjoyed a pretty steady start to his 2025, especially with the release of this new record. Other narratives around him that gain traction online mostly relate to the blogs' obsession with his romantic past, as his relationship with Ari Fletcher is always a point of interest. She recently called publications out for claiming G Herbo still pays her bills. "I’m gone start suing you b***hes!" she ranted on social media. "I never tweeted no s**t like this! Tf is wrong with yall. The obsession y’all have with me and my bd is cringy is f**k. We do not have relations and he don’t pay me nothing. Stop this s**t! It’s called healthy coparenting. Literally nothing to see here!"

So all in all, G Herbo wants little to do with all the drama. He just focuses on his career, his wholesome fatherhood, and above all these days, his health. This might seem like a random PSA, but we'll take it a hundred times over instead of some new salacious gossip.

Read More: Angel Reese Sets The Record Straight On G Herbo Relationship

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
MLB: Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox Music G Herbo Addresses Recent Threats Against Him In Scathing Instagram Post 1080
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals Gossip Ari Fletcher Threatens To Sue Blogs Alleging That G Herbo Still Pays Her Bills 1028
G Herbo &amp; Southside "Swervo" Album Release Celebration Relationships Ari Fletcher Posts Adorable Yosohn Content, She Denies Being Mean To G Herbo 1.6K
45th Annual McDonald's All American Games Relationships G Herbo Hilariously Tries To Avoid Taina Williams’ Ruthless Punishment For Missing Curfew 2.9K