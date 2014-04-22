flu
- SportsLeBron James Shares Meme Claiming COVID-19 Is The Same As A ColdLeBron James seems to think COVID, the flu, and the common cold are all the same thing.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTrump Spreads Lies About The Flu, Compares It To COVID-19Trump says that over 100,000 people die annually from the flu, which is not true.By Alex Zidel
- RandomMeek Mill Fans Believe He Had Coronavirus Last YearMeek Mill says he had severe flu-like symptoms in December 2019, and his doctor never found out what was causing them.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Provides Update On Coronavirus-like Symptoms21 Savage isn't feeling well.By Milca P.
- SportsWarriors Reveal Steph Curry Has Flu; Not Coronavirus RelatedSteph Curry is out with the flu.By Milca P.
- SocietyMother Takes Advice From Anti-Vax FB Group, Son Later DiesAn Anti-Vax Facebook Group advised a mother not to take Tamiflu. Her child later died.By Cole Blake
- BasketballLakers' LeBron James Out Against Thunder With Flu-Like Symptoms: ReportKuzma will have to hold it down. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVLizzo Performs "Truth Hurts" & "Good As Hell" For Eddie Murphy's "SNL" EpisodeLizzo came through with two electric performances on "SNL."By Cole Blake
- SportsAnthony Davis Reportedly Needed IV Fluids During Lakers WinThis is not a fun situation to be in.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChris Brown Cancels Ohio Show Due To IllnessDoctor's orders.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Hospitalized After Experiencing Intense "Flu-Like" Symptoms: ReportThe youngest billionaire can surely afford the best medicare in the country.By Aron A.
- SportsJalen Ramsey Reveals He's Sick After Jaguars Cancel Trade Talks: ReportCoincidence?By Alexander Cole
- MusicDiddy Breaks His Silence On The Tragic Death Of Kim PorterDiddy pays tribute to the love of his life.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Returning To Tour With Migos After Nasty Battle With The Flu: ReportDrake is making his way to NOLA tonight.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Is Recovering From The Flu With Daughter North By His SideNorth West is helping her dad get back on his feet.By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West & Kim Kardashian Take Trip To ER For The FluFeel better, Kanye!By Alex Zidel
- Society2018 Flu Season, The Most Severe In Years, Could Only Get Worse: ReportThis year's flu outbreak has spread to nearly all corners of North America. By Matt F
- NewsChance The Rapper Recovers From The Flu & Tonsillitis; Cancels More ShowsChance the Rapper is forced to cancel more shows after being hospitalized over the weekend with the flu and tonsillitis.By Kevin Goddard