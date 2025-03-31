Freddie Gibbs Trolls Wale For Handicap Sign In His Car

Freddie Gibbs is very blunt when it comes to his trolling of other rappers online, and his recent comment towards Wale is no different. The D.C. rapper had posted a picture on his Twitter account of his fresh fit beside his Porsche, and the Indiana MC was quick to pay attention to detail. "Why you got a handicap joint in your car?" Freddie asked on the social media platform via a quote tweet. "I can’t drive," he replied, which still didn't answer some fans' confusion. Was the 40-year-old just being very blunt in response or is this a joke that we just don't understand?

Nevertheless, he has much more important things to attend when compared to Freddie Gibbs' inquisitions. Wale recently dropped his new single "Blanco" amid hype for a new album, and it's a very reflective, melancholy, and sobering reflection on how alcohol consumption can both lift you up and sink you further down. We haven't heard from him in a full-length capacity in a long time, so this is a very exciting drop. Hopefully this handicap question doesn't diminish the possibility of a collab further down the line.

Freddie Gibbs J. Cole Diss

In addition to Wale, Freddie Gibbs also has new music to celebrate. His recent singles "Nobody" and "The Big 2" caused a lot of conversation, the former for its more lovelorn approach and smooth production. As for the latter, the Big Boss Rabbit seemed to take shots at J. Cole for his whole beef arc last year, plus JPEGMAFIA and former collaborator Benny The Butcher amid their ongoing social media beefs. Those just won't ever let up, will they? Nevertheless, the important thing is that it's very high-quality material, which is all fans can ask for.