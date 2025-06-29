Freddie Gibbs & Wale Joke With Each Other Again Over Clip Of Gangsta Gibbs On Paris Runway

Spotify And Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Freddie Gibbs attends the Spotify and Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration at Ysabel on March 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
Freddie Gibbs and Wale are well-known for their colorful commentary on social media. Both comments are usually either comical or serious.

Freddie Gibbs and Wale began roasting each other across social media earlier this year after Florian shared a photo showing off his new sneakers next to a Porsche. Gibbs would begin the jokes by tweeting, “Why you got a handicap joint in your car?”

Freddie surprised fans during Paris Fashion Week as a model in the Drole De Monsieur fashion show. In a brown leather outfit, Gibbs' runway walk reignited the jokes on X. The “Lotus Flower Bomb” hitmaker shared a GIF of Samuel L. Jackson as the character Shaft. 

Gibbs would laugh at the comment. Fans would chime in with various jokes, referring to pimps and other characters portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson. The latest antics follow the two’s original collaboration in 2014; however, Gibbs never sent the verse back for the track. 

The two have remained friends and consistently share remarks on each other’s music. Both are currently working on new albums, with Gibbs dropping Alfredo 2 and Florian reading his new album

Freddie Gibbs & Wale

Wale and Gangsta Gibbs came up in rap around the same time. Both have seen ups and downs on their way to prominence in today’s music. Wale, outta D.C., made noise with his mix of poetic bars and radio hits, linkin’ with Maybach Music Group and droppin’ bangers that topped charts. Freddie, straight from Gary, Indiana, kept it street and raw, earning stripes with his grind and legendary collabs with Madlib on Piñata and Bandana.

While they have different vibes, Wale's polished flow and Gibbs' gritty street sermons have shown nothing but love. Rappers have traded props in interviews and online, sometimes cracking jokes, but never taking it beyond friendly banter. Although fans have been waiting for a joint track, so far, both kings have built solid catalogs in a trend-filled field.

Even without a collab, Wale and Gibbs represent two sides of hip-hop's growth: smooth and rugged. Until then, they show the culture what real longevity and respect look like.

