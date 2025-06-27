Wale Taps Into the U.K. Vibe For His Fiery New Track "CRG Freestyle"

Wale has released two new single for his upcoming album in "Blanco" and "Where to Start." Her new single samples SWV.

Wale builds anticipation for his new album with skip to the other side of the pond to jack a U.K. beat in the new song "CRG Freestyle." His trademark wordplay and sharp delivery are evident throughout the freestyle, seamlessly blending introspection with confidence.

The DMV rap star opens by confronting public scrutiny. “I’ve been a topic, baby. I know the optic bad, but you not to worry,” he raps.

His verses balance defiance and vulnerability. “Hurry and drop already. They told me that I’m ready. Don’t really rock with anyone. I ain’t Marty Jannetty.”

The lines reflect his rejection of fake alliances and fleeting connections. His honesty deepens: “I got to watch my thoughts. My heart too big, look what I done. Fuck these shots. My influence everywhere.”

The release follows closely behind “Where To Start,” his recent single that signaled a creative resurgence. Together, these tracks showcase Wale’s lyrical sharpness and renewed hunger.

Wale's track follows Central Cee's "Met Gala Freestyle" delivered by the U.K. superstar at his first appearance at the New York City event. The new freestyle taps into Wale's international fanbase.

Social media have praised “CRG Freestyle” for its raw emotion and layered complexity. "One of them ones," commented a fan on Instagram. Another followed with, "Olu, we are ready."

Wale’s recent moves suggest more music is coming. With each release, he builds momentum, determined to reclaim his space in the rap world.

More: Wale Remembers The Past To Cement The Future In "Where To Start"

“CRG Freestyle” - Wale

Quotable Lyrics

Slow down with the fake sh*t, It's a sign

No doubt [ __ ] hate me but I still got hold down

It's a hometown and believe in me

Whole time I've been going side of the scene every show

Let's go outside

Maybe side spot game Maybe spark game at the point

More: Review: Wale's "The Gifted"

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
