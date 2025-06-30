Wale's forthcoming album, untitled, is one of 2025 most anticipated.

Fans have been curious about the album's release date following the DMV act releasing several new songs. On Friday (June 27), he addressed the album's preparation in a snippet of new music shared on social media. Titled "Slowdown," he raps about expectation and fans' demand for the album.

With a signature Wale answer, he raps: "The game is sports when its war time / Leave everything horizontal/ Never had my heart healed / Been had my heart broke/ N***as sound hostile / B*tches saying 'How so' / I've been on blanco / Tryna get in my zone / White-Black Maybach / Like I let'em convo / I'm dropping everything, be patient / I'm that paton again / Picking out flavors / Fustrated for real but I'm not blazing / I pay Jason for that / I been the topic, baby / I know the optics bad, but you not to worry / Hurry and drop already / They told me that already / Don't really rock like anyone / I'm not Marty Genetti / I gotta watch my thoughts / My heart too big / Look what I've done / F*ck these charts..."

The freestyle turned fans into addicts waiting for the album release. "Every track i hear, you always spitting that fie shxt," tweeted an X user under the freestyle. "Keep being great and salute."

Dissecting the freestyle, another fan tweeted, "The Marty Genetti line is OUTRAGEOUS."

Wale Slowdown

Folarin built excitement for his forthcoming album earlier this year after signing a new record deal in 2023. His first release of the year, “Blanco,” arrived in March under Def Jam. On this somber, blues-inspired track, he trades bravado for emotional honesty, reflecting on using alcohol to cope with life’s pressures.

In June, he followed up with “Where to Start,” sampling SWV’s “I’m So Into You.” The smooth, R&B-infused production from Hollywood Cole supports Wale’s exploration of love, rediscovery, and vulnerability. He admits to “unthawing this heart that I never thought I’d ever use again,” offering a glimpse into the reflective tone of the album.

During a conversation with Hot 107.9, Wale discussed his mindset heading into this project. He touched on themes of empathy, fatherhood, career challenges, love, and legacy. The upcoming album marks his first since Folarin II (2021) and his first on Def Jam after leaving MMG.

Wale’s 2025 album promises a balance of introspective lyricism and genre-blending production. With raw storytelling and melodic depth, he continues to evolve creatively while offering fans emotional resonance.