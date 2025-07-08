Wale Drops Bars Over A Classic 2Pac Track On "What'z Ya Phone # Freestyle"

BY Devin Morton 118 Views
wale-whatz-ya-phone-freestyle wale-whatz-ya-phone-freestyle
Wale is gearing up to drop his eighth studio album and first since leaving MMG with a series of singles and freestyles.

Wale is on the road to releasing his eighth studio album. The album, which does not yet have a name, will mark his first full-length release under Def Jam. He wrapped up with Maybach Music Group following his 2021 release, Folarin II.

While on that road, Wale has delivered several new singles and freestyles to get fans ready. On June 20, he dropped "Where To Start," a SWV-sampling track about a relationship. On June 26, he freestyled over Central Cee's "CRG," a standout from the British rapper's debut album, Can't Rush Greatness. Now, he's giving fans a freestyle over "What'z Ya Phone #" from 2Pac's classic release, All Eyez On Me.

The remade beat, produced by Johnny J and Wale, is not an exact remake of the Pac song, but the original track's integrity is still intact.

Wale is in strong form on the track as well, flowing effortlessly over the production with bars about women, his haters, and insecurity. There are also plenty of punchlines, with Wale showing off exactly why fans of his became fans all those years ago.

Wale's move to Def Jam in October 2023 signaled a fresh start for the DC rapper, who spent a decade of his career on the Rick Ross-helmed Maybach Music Group. He dropped six albums with MMG, four of which have since been certified Gold. He also received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song thanks to the success of his 2013 track, "Lotus Flower Bomb."

Whenever his next album drops, it will mark his first in four years. As previously mentioned, it does not yet have a name, nor does it have a release date. Until then, check out his series of freestyles, including these verses on 2Pac's "What'z Ya Phone #" below.

Wale - "WHAT'Z YA PHONE # (Freestyle)"

Quotable Lyrics:

N****s'll tap dance for a little bit of love on the 'gram
Without a gram stop playing
N****s throw stones, ignore it then hold hands
There it go, paranoia always holding me back
All of those magazines a horror story attached

