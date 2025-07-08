News
wale new album
Songs
Wale Drops Bars Over A Classic 2Pac Track On "What'z Ya Phone # Freestyle"
Wale is gearing up to drop his eighth studio album and first since leaving MMG with a series of singles and freestyles.
By
Devin Morton
July 08, 2025
