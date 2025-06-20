Wale has endured a long uphill battle with recognition in today’s hip-hop pantheon. In the new single, “Where To Start,” the established rap star rediscovers his puprose by remember the beginning. The new single builds on the anticipation of his upcoming album.

Over mellow production layered with soulful chords and subtle go-go rhythms, Wale unpacks a blend of nostalgia and uncertainty. The rap star is reflecting on change, growth, and the pressure of navigating fame.

His verses channel personal memory while speaking to broader themes. He raps about the emotional toll of success, internal battles, and the gap between perception and truth.

There’s tension between gratitude and exhaustion. That emotional friction gives the song its weight.

Wale nods to his hometown roots and early grind, invoking childhood, mixtape days, and the people who shaped him. He delivers sharp commentary on industry politics while weaving in more tender moments about love, loyalty, and purpose. The result is layered and human—never reaching for drama but grounded in real experience.

The hook becomes a moment of reflection. His delivery shifts throughout the song: hushed and honest in some moments, bold and brisk in others.

Wale's next album is meant to establish the rapper's legendary status as many from his era elevate to similar status. He told Angie Martinez that his next albums will answer the questions about his ranking among the greats. Greatness has always been a purpose of his career.

“Where To Start” - Wale

Quotable Lyrics

I'm exercisin' my vulnerability, but you spend all my energy

But you see me like I don't see me, I don't want to live in that bedroom

Ayy, that 20/20 low, that PRK vision