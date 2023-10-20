Wale’s 7 Biggest Hits

Wale has been dropping hits ever since he first gained local recognition in 2006 after releasing “Dig Dug (Shake It).” 17 years and seven impressive studio albums later, the MC has maintained consistency in the industry. He has an impressive discography, and just added a brand new single, “Max Julien,” to his roster. Despite nearly two decades of success, Wale is not resting on his laurels. Over the years, he delivered many bangers that cemented his name in the culture. From his 2011 single, “That Way,” to 2019’s “On Chill,” the newest Def Jam signee has proven that he is a certified hitmaker.

7 “The Matrimony” Ft. Usher (2015)

Wale achieved a platinum certification with this slow burner, which became one of the biggest hits from his fourth album, The Album About Nothing. “The Matrimony” features a smooth and melodic production, creating a laid-back atmosphere that complements the introspective lyrics. Wale’s verses are heartfelt, and Usher’s vocals add a soulful dimension to the track, enhancing its emotional impact. Upon its release, “The Matrimony” was an instant favorite for couples and fans of romantic songs. It peaked at number 70 on the Hot 100 chart, and number 17 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

6. “Bag of Money” Ft. Rick Ross, Meek Mill & T-Pain (2012)

As soon as it dropped, “Bag of Money” was received with open arms by fans of Hip Hop and R&B. The song was released as a single from MMG’s second compilation album, Self Made Vol. 2, and is one of its standout tracks. All three rappers delivered memorable verses on the song, and T-Pain’s backing vocals, laced with auto-tune, made it truly catchy. Additionally, the song’s production features a bass-heavy beat, enhancing the song’s energetic and danceable vibe. “Bag Of Money” peaked at number 64 on the Hot 100 chart. It missed out on the top spot on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart by one position, peaking at number two.

5. “My PYT” (2016)

“My PYT” is one of many acclaimed Hip Hop and R&B blended hits by Wale. On the track, he features uncredited vocals from singer Sam Sneak. Throughout “My PYT,” Wale delivers smooth and poetic verses, showcasing his admiration for the woman he is addressing. Featuring a laid-back yet groovy production, “My PYT” blends Hip Hop and R&B elements seamlessly. Additionally, the chorus of the track interpolates lyrics and melody from the hook of Michael Jackson’s 1982 song “P.Y.T.” Following its release, Wale’s “My PYT” peaked at number 54 on the Hot 100 chart. It is one of the rapper’s most commercially successful songs and has sold over one million units, earning a platinum certification from the RIAA.

4. “That Way” Ft. Jeremih & Rick Ross (2011)

“That Way” was released as the seventh single from Maybach Music Group’s compilation album Self Made Vol. 1. Wale, with his smooth flow, delivers verses that highlight his appreciation for a woman’s allure. Additionally, Jeremih lays soulful vocals in the chorus, infusing a melodic and romantic feel to the track. Rick Ross also contributes a verse in his signature tough that complements the theme of the song. “That Way” was received positively, and praised for its catchy melody and the chemistry between the three artists. The song’s commercial success took it all the way to number 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

3. “Lotus Flower Bomb” ft. Miguel (2011)

Wale released “Lotus Flower Bomb” in 2011, and it remains one of his most recognizable hits. The romantic Hip Hop track was released as a single from Wale’s sophomore studio album, Ambition. Upon its release, it received widespread acclaim for its smooth production, heartfelt lyrics, and Miguel’s soulful vocals. In their respective parts of the song, Wale and Miguel use the metaphor of a lotus flower bomb to describe the intoxicating presence of the women they sing about. Moreover, the combination of Wale’s poetic verses and Miguel’s buttery vocals creates a captivating atmosphere, capturing the essence of infatuation and desire. All things considered, the song’s commercial success was not a surprise. On the Hot 100 chart, it peaked at number 38 and went on to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song.

2. “On Chill” ft. Jeremih (2019)

One of his more recent hits, Wale released “On Chill” in 2019. The track gained significant popularity soon after it was released. On the track, Wale addresses the complexities of modern relationships, exploring the blurred lines between romance and casual connections. In addition, he expresses a desire for emotional intimacy and a stable relationship. Jeremiah’s emotive vocals in the chorus add depth to the track, capturing the longing and vulnerability in Wale’s verses. “On Chill” peaked at number 22 on the Hot 100 chart, and is one of the rapper’s most successful songs to date.

1. “Bad” ft. Tiara Thomas (2013)

On “Bad,” Wale, assisted by Tiara Thomas, tells the story of a complicated romantic relationship. The song explores themes of love, desire, and emotional vulnerability. The song’s production features a sensual beat, creating an atmosphere that complements the intimate lyrics. Soon after it was released, “Bad” became a commercial hit. Reaching number 21 on the Hot 100 chart, it also became Wale’s highest-charting single on the chart. It is widely regarded as one of the rapper’s best songs and a favorite of many fans.

