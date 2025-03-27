Cam'ron & Mase Question LeBron James' Relationship With Brian Windhorst

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Camron Mase LeBron James Relationship Brian Windhorst Hip Hop News
Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks to the locker room before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LeBron James called ESPN's Brian Windhorst "weird" on Pat McAfee's show, one of a few LBJ media conflicts Cam'ron and Mase reacted to.

Cam'ron and Mase are a wonderful duo on their sports talk show It Is What It Is, offering takes that range from staunch to light, hilarious to serious, and everything in between when it comes to the sports world. Of course, one of the big narratives right now concerns the one and only LeBron James, whether that's his beef with Stephen A. Smith or his recent comments about ESPN's Brian Windhorst being "weird." The kid from Akron knows better than most how critical and contentious media relationships and coverage can be. But Cam and Ma$e added the question of whether or not Windy picked sides a long time ago.

"Is your loyalty to LeBron James or is your loyalty to ESPN?" Cam'ron remarked. "So, we know you covered LeBron. We got you covering him... 22 years in. But then you start saying, 'Okay, the Lebron game ain't gon last... however much so long.' Maybe they peeped that eight years ago. So Windy might have been more loyal to ESPN. Possibly. I don't know. That's how I'm taking it.

Read More: Cam’ron Debuts New Song From Long-Awaited Upcoming Project With Mase

LeBron James & Brian Windhorst

"Because the second scenario is even crazier if you just following the n***a around and the n***a never been speaking to you like that for 22 years," Cam'ron continued concerning the LeBron James situation. "That's the worst. I hope the first scenario is realistic on what I told you. 'Cause, for a n***a to follow a n***a around 22 years – Murda right. You just gon' follow me and make a living off me, et cetera. This got to be crazy. That's some wild s**t. 'Cause if I'm LeBron, I would've made that clear a while ago. 'I don't know this n***a.'"

"And this lets you know how much people don't be knowing what they're talking about," Mase added. "'Cause he got away with this for 20 years. Regardless of what we're assuming here, LeBron is saying this himself. So either Lebron is the biggest liar or Brian is the biggest weirdo. It's one or the other. So y'all let us know, 'cause somebody is on the record right here. Which one of y'all think? For the people watching. [...] Let us know."

Read More: Mase Surprisingly Reveals He'd Be Open To Visiting Diddy In Prison Despite Tensions

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
lebron james Sports LeBron James Publicly Shames ESPN's Brian Windhorst And Calls Him "Weird" 6.5K
Ma$e, Cam'ron And Jadakiss Live At The Apollo Music Cam'ron & Mase Troll Draymond Green With Roc Nation & JAY-Z Comparison 2.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.8K
2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team Minicamp Sports Brian Windhorst Delivers Wild LeBron-Victor Wembanyama Hot Take 1213