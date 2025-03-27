Cam'ron & Mase Question LeBron James' Relationship With Brian Windhorst

Cam'ron and Mase are a wonderful duo on their sports talk show It Is What It Is, offering takes that range from staunch to light, hilarious to serious, and everything in between when it comes to the sports world. Of course, one of the big narratives right now concerns the one and only LeBron James, whether that's his beef with Stephen A. Smith or his recent comments about ESPN's Brian Windhorst being "weird." The kid from Akron knows better than most how critical and contentious media relationships and coverage can be. But Cam and Ma$e added the question of whether or not Windy picked sides a long time ago.

"Is your loyalty to LeBron James or is your loyalty to ESPN?" Cam'ron remarked. "So, we know you covered LeBron. We got you covering him... 22 years in. But then you start saying, 'Okay, the Lebron game ain't gon last... however much so long.' Maybe they peeped that eight years ago. So Windy might have been more loyal to ESPN. Possibly. I don't know. That's how I'm taking it.

LeBron James & Brian Windhorst

"Because the second scenario is even crazier if you just following the n***a around and the n***a never been speaking to you like that for 22 years," Cam'ron continued concerning the LeBron James situation. "That's the worst. I hope the first scenario is realistic on what I told you. 'Cause, for a n***a to follow a n***a around 22 years – Murda right. You just gon' follow me and make a living off me, et cetera. This got to be crazy. That's some wild s**t. 'Cause if I'm LeBron, I would've made that clear a while ago. 'I don't know this n***a.'"