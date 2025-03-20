Cam’ron Debuts New Song From Long-Awaited Upcoming Project With Mase

BY Cole Blake 423 Views
Hip Hop 50 Live
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Cam'ron and Mase, who host "It Is What It Is" together, have been sitting on unreleased music together for over a year.

Cam’ron previewed one of the songs off of his upcoming collaborative project with his It Is What It Is partner, Mase, during the latest episode of Talk With Flee. Additionally, he revealed that their EP, Willie Burgers, will be released on July 4.

“Shouts to Mason Betha, I’m Cameron Giles / I’m sorry, Richard Porter, I’m sorry, Kevin Chiles / I’m sorry, Bumpy Johnson, y’all always gettin’ cheddar / It come to Harlem, baby girl, nobody did it better,” he raps on the song, as caught by HipHopDX. While sharing the preview on Instagram, he wrote in the caption: “Harlem Fact check season. Sorry Muder, I had to give them a small sample.” He also hinted at dropping the song in full later this week.

Cam’ron & Mase's Collab Album

Cam’ron has been trying to put out a collaborative project with Mase for over a year now. Last April, he revealed on Instagram Live that he felt the EP was done and ready to ship out. “Me and Ma$e got an album. He said we can’t put it out! I don’t know what it’s about,” he said at the time. “We did six, seven songs. We do the songs and then he says, ‘No.’ I don’t know what Ma$e is saving them for. But we got songs together and not together. I’m just not allowed to play them.”

Cam’ron also revealed that Mase has a huge catalog of unreleased music he’s sitting on. “Mase got mad songs. Them sh*ts is hot too. All Mase songs is hot,” he continued. “I ain’t gonna front, he got some real, real, real good songs. What he holding onto them for? I can’t answer that, I don’t know what Mase is holding onto these songs for. I asked him, ‘Could I play them?’ and he told me, ‘No.’ Maybe they just for him to enjoy. I hear them too though, I enjoy them. Trust me, if I could play this sh*t Mase plays for me, I would.” Mase has also recently spoken about dropping a solo album of his own, which would mark his first in over 20 years.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
