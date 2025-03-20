Cam’ron Debuts New Song From Long-Awaited Upcoming Project With Mase

Cam’ron previewed one of the songs off of his upcoming collaborative project with his It Is What It Is partner, Mase, during the latest episode of Talk With Flee. Additionally, he revealed that their EP, Willie Burgers, will be released on July 4.

“Shouts to Mason Betha, I’m Cameron Giles / I’m sorry, Richard Porter, I’m sorry, Kevin Chiles / I’m sorry, Bumpy Johnson, y’all always gettin’ cheddar / It come to Harlem, baby girl, nobody did it better,” he raps on the song, as caught by HipHopDX. While sharing the preview on Instagram, he wrote in the caption: “Harlem Fact check season. Sorry Muder, I had to give them a small sample.” He also hinted at dropping the song in full later this week.

Cam’ron & Mase's Collab Album

Cam’ron has been trying to put out a collaborative project with Mase for over a year now. Last April, he revealed on Instagram Live that he felt the EP was done and ready to ship out. “Me and Ma$e got an album. He said we can’t put it out! I don’t know what it’s about,” he said at the time. “We did six, seven songs. We do the songs and then he says, ‘No.’ I don’t know what Ma$e is saving them for. But we got songs together and not together. I’m just not allowed to play them.”