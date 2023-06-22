Brian Windhorst is someone who has been around NBA prospects for a very long time. Back in the day, he was the man in charge of following LeBron James. Subsequently, when James got to the league, Windy continued to follow James around. Although some people would roast Windhorst for this, a lot of people have grown to love him. Overall, he has some very solid insights, and there are times when he has a scoop that other reporters just don’t get.

On the night of the draft lottery, Brian Windhorst was in France where he was with Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama is by far one of the most hyped prospects since LeBron James. For many, this was the Wembanyama draft. He is a tall player who is incredibly versatile. It is hard to imagine him not doing well in the NBA, especially when you consider everything that he can do out on the basketball court.

Brian Windhorst Speaks

"I think [Wembanyama's] skill set … is ahead of where LeBron was at the same age."



However, the Wembanyama hot takes are already getting a bit wild out there. For instance, Brian Windhorst was on First Take today where he got to talk about the similarities between LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama. As you will see above, Windhorst is so high on Wemby that he believes the young man is actually better at his current age than LeBron was at that same age. “I think [Wembanyama’s] skill set … is ahead of where LeBron was at the same age,” Windhorst said with no sarcasm in his voice.

For a lot of fans, this is going to be a wild statement to make. After all, Wembanyama has yet to prove anything in the NBA. He hasn’t even played a preseason game yet. Moreover, his frame is one that typically gets injured, and there is no telling how he will hold up. Let us know what you think of this new hot take, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

