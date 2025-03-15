Don Toliver Claims He's Ready To Drop Another Album This Year

Don Toliver has been tantalizing fans with the idea (along with Travis Scott) that JACKBOYS 2 could be in the works. In January of this year, The Cactus Jack signee got everyone theorizing this by posting the trailer for the first project by the label. Then, just a couple of days later, the "BANDIT" rapper dropped a snippet supposedly titled "Still." According to fans, he's been teasing this song since 2023, roughly the same amount of time since Scott began pondering the idea of the aforementioned sequel. However, nothing has truly been confirmed yet as it's now been just over five years since the first one. But while that remains in limbo, Don T might be readying another solo album.

During the middle of a recent performance, the Houston multi-hyphenate stopped to express how eager he is to drop again. "I don't wanna stop, I might drop this year, f*ck it," he said to an excited crowd. "Might say f*ck it and drop a whole 'nother album on these n****s. I might say f*ck it and drop a whole 'nother beautiful project on these n****s." The clip ends shortly after that, but with how well HARDSTONE PSYCHO did commercially and with the fans, why not go for it?

Has Don Toliver Dropped Music In 2025?

His fourth studio project debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and moved nearly 80,000 copies first week. Additionally, Don Toliver is getting ready for a massive tour to support it this October. He's going to be in the United States for over a month. But before we get him on our turf, he will be heading over to Europe first starting on May 13.

On top of him having a lot of confidence in the material he's making, Don Toliver has also been active this year as well. He, along with j-hope of BTS and Pharrell Williams teamed up for a uber-catchy, summer-ready bop called "LV Bag." The single has been doing well, raking in over 40.3 million streams in just about 30 days of it being out. Moreover, the music videos have been plentiful. HS standout "TORE UP" and Love Sick (Deluxe) favorite "No Pole" have each received such treatment.