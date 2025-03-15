Don Toliver Claims He's Ready To Drop Another Album This Year

BY Zachary Horvath 135 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Don Toliver Performs At WAMU Theater
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 13: Rapper Don Toliver performs onstage during the "PSYCHO" tour at WaMu Theater on October 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
Don Toliver did deliver with his 2024 record "HARDSTONE PSYCHO," and it seems he's feeling more confident than ever before.

Don Toliver has been tantalizing fans with the idea (along with Travis Scott) that JACKBOYS 2 could be in the works. In January of this year, The Cactus Jack signee got everyone theorizing this by posting the trailer for the first project by the label. Then, just a couple of days later, the "BANDIT" rapper dropped a snippet supposedly titled "Still." According to fans, he's been teasing this song since 2023, roughly the same amount of time since Scott began pondering the idea of the aforementioned sequel. However, nothing has truly been confirmed yet as it's now been just over five years since the first one. But while that remains in limbo, Don T might be readying another solo album.

During the middle of a recent performance, the Houston multi-hyphenate stopped to express how eager he is to drop again. "I don't wanna stop, I might drop this year, f*ck it," he said to an excited crowd. "Might say f*ck it and drop a whole 'nother album on these n****s. I might say f*ck it and drop a whole 'nother beautiful project on these n****s." The clip ends shortly after that, but with how well HARDSTONE PSYCHO did commercially and with the fans, why not go for it?

Read More: Best Hip-Hop Collaborations Of 2024

Has Don Toliver Dropped Music In 2025?

His fourth studio project debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and moved nearly 80,000 copies first week. Additionally, Don Toliver is getting ready for a massive tour to support it this October. He's going to be in the United States for over a month. But before we get him on our turf, he will be heading over to Europe first starting on May 13.

On top of him having a lot of confidence in the material he's making, Don Toliver has also been active this year as well. He, along with j-hope of BTS and Pharrell Williams teamed up for a uber-catchy, summer-ready bop called "LV Bag." The single has been doing well, raking in over 40.3 million streams in just about 30 days of it being out. Moreover, the music videos have been plentiful. HS standout "TORE UP" and Love Sick (Deluxe) favorite "No Pole" have each received such treatment.

Read More: Top 10 Best Sneakers Of 2024

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 47.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1121
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.4K