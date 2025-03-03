Don Toliver Goes Full Surrealist In Eerie Music Video For "No Pole"

Don Toliver has been on a roll this decade, and it looks like he has no plans of slowing down. He just released a new music video, but the subject may surprise you. It's for the 2023 Love Sick deluxe cut "No Pole," and sees the Cactus Jack signee pull up to a supermarket with his driver. While Don discovers empty aisles with cold cinematography, the driver falls into a trance watching a stripper on a lamppost and fails to notice the quicksand – or quick-concrete? – swallowing him and the car. When Toliver steps out, we fear he might succumb to the spell as well.

Overall, it's a pretty creative concept with unorthodox presentation that came out around Love Sick's two-year anniversary. But that wasn't the only discog tribute as of late, as Don Toliver's new music video for "TORE UP" also came out recently. Like "No Pole," this one also benefits a lot from cinematic takes and a larger-than-life approach, albeit with more grit to it. It's interesting to see these catalog reversions come to life even months after they came out.

Don Toliver "No Pole" Music Video

But if you're looking for new Don Toliver music, he's even got you covered there. He recently released the "LV Bag" collab with BTS' j-hope and Pharrell Williams, which goes to show that he's making his presence and efforts in the game very clear. We don't really know if this is all a part of something greater or if we just found the Houston creative's team at a creative and casual time. Either way, kudos for challenging the notion that visual treatments have an expiration date, as you never know when the perfect idea will finally pop into your head.