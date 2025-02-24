Don Toliver Mixes Grimy With Cinematic For "TORE UP" Music Video

Houston's Don Toliver pulled out the stops to encapsulate what "HARDSTONE PSYCHO" is about with this new visual for "TORE UP."

Other songs to have gotten this treatment include "BANDIT," "ATTITUDE," "NEW DROP," "BROTHER STONE" and "DEEP IN THE WATER." Like all of the others, "TORE UP" features a lot of biker aesthetics and rock influence. The darker and murkier color palette, the biker gangs, and slightly avant-garde presentation all are characteristics of this video too. However, this one arguably feels the most cinematic with sweeping desert landscapes and stripper poles appearing inside of eyeballs. Overall, there's a lot going in just over two minutes, but it definitely looks cool. This music video arrives on the same day as the European leg announcement for his upcoming tour. Interestingly, folks outside of the U.S. are getting the first performances from Don Toliver. He will be hitting the road on May 13 and wrapping things up on June 4. North America will welcome him starting October 10 .

Don Toliver hit a homerun with HARDSTONE PSYCHO, his fourth studio album under Cactus Jack. We cannot say out the park as there were some hiccups with the tape, especially in the latter half. However, this is by far his most experimental release to date and fans loved the change of pace. So much so that the Houston, Texas rapper and singer would earn his highest first week sales numbers at 77,000. Additionally, it did well on the charts in its debut as well, ranking as high as third on the Hot 200. Fans are still visiting the project quite consistently and spinning songs such as "BANDIT," the album's lead single, "NEW DROP," and "TORE UP." The latter is one to be talking about today, though, as Don Toliver has decided to release a slick visual for it. This now brings the music video total to six for the album.

