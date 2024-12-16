Steve-O Says Kendrick Lamar Won The Battle Against Drake Because He's Cooler

BYBryson "Boom" Paul24 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 04: Steve-O attends the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Opera House on October 04, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Steve-O picks a winner in the battle.

Steve-O believes Kendrick Lamar embodies a level of cool that Drake simply doesn’t possess. During a conversation with country artist Hardy on his Wild Ride podcast, the Jackass star delved into his favorite rappers, including André 3000 and Lamar. Around the 45-minute mark of the episode, Steve-O shared his admiration for the Outkast legend. “André 3000 just exudes cool,” he remarked. “Kendrick has that same essence. It’s a kind of coolness you can’t define.” Unprompted, he contrasted their presence with Drake’s. “Drake doesn’t have it,” Steve-O declared.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Steve-O praised Lamar’s latest album, GNX. “It’s incredible,” he said, admitting he isn’t a hip-hop aficionado. “I was into 50 Cent and G-Unit back in the day, but I haven’t kept up. Then I played Kendrick’s new album and thought, ‘Wow, even my 81-year-old dad would find this amazing.’” Steve-O’s comments about Drake may stem from the widely perceived loss Drake took to Lamar in their lyrical feud earlier this year. Public opinion leaned heavily in Lamar’s favor, leaving some to question Drake’s standing.

Read more: "Jackass" Star Steve-O Responds To "Betrayed" Bam Margera

Steve-O Picks Kendrick Lamar Over Drake In The Beef Based On "Coolness"

However, comedian Marlon Wayans offered a different perspective during his appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood. Wayans emphasized that the rivalry elevated both artists. “It was a phenomenal battle. Neither should feel bad,” he said. “What they gave us was unforgettable—like a Super Bowl Halftime show for hip-hop fans.” Wayans went on to compare the clash to an epic movie scene. “It was like Drake was Thanos, and all the Avengers came after him,” he quipped, referencing Kendrick, Future, and Metro Boomin.

Despite Drake holding his own, Wayans admitted Lamar’s approach was devastatingly unique. “Kendrick hit him from a soul level. It was like therapy. You can’t fight that. Kendrick is different—special.” While debates over their “cool factor” may persist, both artists have undeniably left a mark on the culture, shaping hip-hop’s evolving narrative. Drake and Kendrick Lamar have not shared Steve-O's commentary at this time.

Read more: Steve-O Recounts Snorting Coke Mixed With HIV-Positive Blood

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
...