Future Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Damage To "Limo-Jet"

More legal trouble for Fewtch, but this has nothing to do with his music.

Future probably hoped that he would close out 2024 with no further legal issues, but sadly, that's not the case. Moreover, according to legal documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, Minnesota-based company MIK Corporation filed a lawsuit claiming that the "Everyday Hustle" MC, Egyptian artist Mohammed Ramadan and Lebanese-Canadian singer Sari Abboud they used a trademarked "Limo-Jet" in their "ARABI" music video without the company's permission and damaged the custom vehicle. For those of you that have no idea what a "Limo-Jet" is, it's a repurposed jet fuselage turned into a luxurious limousine. MIK owns the trademark for it and rents it out for events. Allegedly, the defendants agreed that they would not use the "Limo-Jet," but they filmed it anyway without consent.

Per the court docs, Mohammed Ramadan first contacted MIK in April of 2023 in order to maybe get the "Limo-Jet" for shows in California and Dubai. Eventually, he and his associates visited Des Plaines, Illinois and saw the vehicle stored in a lot to continue discussions. Reportedly, all parties at this visit agreed that Ramadan and his affiliates would not post footage of the "Limo-Jet" without asking MIK first and that they wouldn't damage anything. But apparently, during this same visit, someone scuffed the paint per MIK's allegations. Then, the company claims that the release of the Future-featuring "ARABI" in February of 2024 shocked them, particularly its "Limo-Jet"-starring visual.

Future's Music Video That Led To A Lawsuit

Furthermore, the present lawsuit against Future and company alleges breach of contract, negligence, fraud, and misappropriation. MIK's pursuit of damages would hypothetically cover both the commercial use of the "Limo-Jet" without permission and the vehicle's literal alleged damages. As a codefendant, Universal Music Group claimed the court should dismiss the accusation due to a lack of personal jurisdiction in Illinois. Seems like UMG's got a couple of court headaches on their hands. But not this one.

The court agreed, even though MIK argued Ramadan was an agent of UMG in their amended complaint. The judge found an unsubstantial connection between both parties, and ruled that they could not establish the necessary jurisdiction to involve UMG. As such, they dismissed UMG as codefendants and gave MIK until December 15 to change their filing. In addition, the court noted that they don't know if they were able to properly serve the other codefendants with the lawsuit, as the only confirmed serving was for Future's Wilburn Holding Company. So maybe the other codefendants walk away from this if process servers don't reach them in time... But the 2024 rap beef participant is in this fight whether he likes it or not.