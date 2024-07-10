Nicki Minaj Upsets Her Dublin Barbz With Extreme Tardiness & A Shortened Set

All Minaj has done so far is show off the highlights of her set.

Nicki Minaj is still one of the biggest artists in the world, but her Dublin fans are not letting her slide because of that. According to TMZ Hip Hop, there are currently hundreds of upset Barbz on X (formely Twitter) right now after a majorly disappointing set in Ireland. Nicki's performance was originally set to begin around 8 p.m., but time kept ticking, while the fans were growing more and more impatient. Apparently, the rainfall was substantial, and the temperature was in the mid to low 50s. Obviously, when you mix those two things together, you are going to have a lot of unhappy campers.

Since the Pink Friday 2 World Tour showing last night, almost all of Nicki's Dublin fans have been demanding refunds and dubbing her lack of professionalism "disgraceful". Additionally, it seems she only performed for less than one hour. One concert goer's frustration was so high that she decided to find Nicki's jet departure and arrival time. "Done some digging, I was at the concert too! Her jet departed Vienna at 18:55 (Irish time) and landed in Dublin at 21:36 (Irish time) by the looks of things she was late purely out of her own choice! Doesn’t give a f*** about her fans!".

Nicki Minaj Put On A "Disgraceful" Show According To Her Dublin Fans

There were a couple of people who will still just happy to see Minaj perform for the "45 minutes" she was onstage. However, it is safe to say that her Dublin audience might dwindle a bit after last night. So far, Nicki Minaj has not said anything about her tardiness and shortened set. All that is on her social media right now are some clips of her performing and a few of the more easy-going supporters having a blast.

What are your thoughts on Nicki Minaj getting torn to pieces by her Dublin fans after her disappointing show? What do you think went wrong that she was so late? How does this make the rapper look right now and going forward? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Nicki Minaj. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.