Channel Tres Delivers His Familiar Style In A Longer Format With "Head Rush"

Channel Tres has been developing one of the most unique approaches to hip-hop the genre has seen in quite a while. The Los Angeles, California native melds dance, electronic, R&B, funk, house, and hip-hop all in one. Throughout his career, which spans about six years, he has impressed on features and smaller projects. However, there has been one thing missing from the cool, calm, and collected MC's discography. That would be a debut album, and well, it is finally here. Channel Tres named this project Head Rush , and that is quite an accurate description of what listeners will experience.

As per usual, he is bringing that unmistakable that he is known for, perhaps in a more refined manner. While there have been complaints by some die-hard fans for it being a little underwhelming, bloated, and not as ambitious, Head Rush still offers a lot. Making an album in comparison to an EP or a mixtape is a much different process, so having some missteps is not necessarily out of the ordinary. However, in that same breath, we can see some of the criticisms, as at times Channel can sound a little repetitive at times. Overall, though, the veteran does provide a lot of groovy, funky, and slightly left field bangers and it is still worth a true listen.