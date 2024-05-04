Channel Tres Begins Rollout For His Impending Debut Album With Lead Single "Berghain" Featuring Barney Bones

After a handful of EPs, loads of features across multiple genres, and several loose singles, Compton, California multi-talent Channel Tres is prepping for his debut album. According to multiple reports, including Pitchfork, the soon-to-be 33-year-old is titling the project Head Rush. The release date is June 14 and will be released through RCA records. To get the ball rolling on it, Channel Tres has decided to drop the project's lead single "Berghain," with fellow Cali artist Barney Bones. Over the course of his complex career, Channel has never really fit into one genre. His chameleon-like tendencies shine through on this nightclub ready track once again.

The comparison is apt here because this song has a personal tie to the Berlin, Germany club of the same name. It is personal due to the fact that Channel visited this location, and it inspired him to create this trippy and hypnotic cut. "It’s about the time I played Berghain and how the culture in that environment made me feel, I didn’t feel weird anymore. Everyone’s the same, the goal for everyone in that place is to enjoy themselves and be free, and music played a pivotal role in that, said Tres.

Read More: Drake Unleashes On Kendrick Lamar With "Family Matters" Diss

Listen To "Berghain" By Channel Tres & Barney Bones

"It was the main thing for me, and I wanted to document that experience I had there through music so that I always have that memory in my life. So, I can feel that memory while I’m performing and relive that experience." On the track, you can definitely tell that he feels at home on this production and this track certainly is a Head Rush, to say the least. Be sure to support Channel and Barney's single "Berghain" with the dizzying visuals above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Berghain" by Channel Tres and Barney Bones? Does this get you excited for the multi-hyphenate's upcoming debut album, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance? Does Channel have one of the most underrated voices in the genre? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Channel Tres. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Rick Ross Jokingly Blames Drake After His Jet Crash-Landed In Dallas

[Via]