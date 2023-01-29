For months now, SG Lewis has been teasing fans with singles like “Vibe Like This” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye as well as “Infatuation.” To kick off 2023, the UK-born artist finally unleashed his long-awaited sophomore album, AudioLust & HigherLove on Friday (January 27).

Across 14 unique tracks, he generally works alone. However, we do hear additional appearances from Charlotte Day Wilson and Channel Tres on “Fever Dreamer,” as well as Tove Lo’s vocals on “Call On Me.”

SG Lewis performs at Wildlands Festival 2022 on December 30, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage)

According to a press release, the new album is specifically intended to be listened to in two halves. The beginning finds plenty of “nocturnal bangers that dancefloors, underground raves, pool parties, and festivals subsist on.”

In the latter part, we chiefly hear “a higher level of timeless pop ecstasy anchored by just the right amount of breezy hook-laden rock, organic instrumentation, and vocal eloquence.” Interestingly, this is a similar approach to the one Zack Bia took while crafting his debut single, “Hardcore,” earlier this weekend.

Another way to think of the two sections of Lewis’ project is the soundtrack to your wildest night out, followed by a blissful sunrise journey home.

Of the newly released titles on AudioLust & HigherLove, several are already obviously emerging as fan favourites. Among them are “Holding On” and “Another Life,” both of which hear the 28-year-old captivating audiences on his own.

Stream SG Lewis’ AudioLust & HigherLove album on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on the multi-talent’s sophomore effort in the comments.

AudioLust & HigherLove Tracklist:

Intro Infatuation Holding On Call On Me (with Tove Lo) Oh Laura Missing You Another Life Fever Dreamer (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson & Channel Tres) Epiphany Lifetime Plain Sailing Vibe Like This (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lucky Daye) Different Light Something About Your Love Honest

[Via]