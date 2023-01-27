Zack Bia is often seen hanging out with some of the biggest names in the music industry, and now, he’s markedly giving them a run for their money with a debut release of his own. On Friday (January 27), the 26-year-old finally shared his “Hardcore” single which finds him in the producer’s seat, and Don Toliver holding it down on vocals.

“I’ve really been wanting to put music out for a long time, right? And I’ve been working with artists in different capacities forever,” the socialite told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 recently. “It’s really a two-part record. It feels like a DJ set. I think we did something really creative.”

Zack Bia wears a white sweatshirt, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024, on January 18, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Bia further explains, “We gave them two very distinct records that come together as one in a seamless way. I think people will really feel like, ‘Oh, this feels like it’s being DJed live for me.’ And that’s kind of the purpose of it.”

Aside from being a big debut for the DJ, this is also the first time fans have heard Toliver since last November’s “Do It Right.” The unique single found the Houston native switching up his usual sound and embracing experimentation.

On his latest release, however, the 28-year-old sounds like the Cactus Jack star we’ve grown to love since his initial rise on the scene.

Stream Zac Bia and Don Toliver’s “Hardcore” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, make sure to check in later this weekend for more song recommendations on our weekly Fire Emoji update.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can keep you on the edge

If you promise to keep me in your head

If you get close enough, I’m reaching for your legs

Just give me up for once

Just give me up for once

