Channel Tres Commands People's Attention On "Walked In The Room"

Channel Tres, since he entered the music industry in the late 2010s decade, has positioned himself to be a very versatile artist. He thrives in the dance and house genres, respectively. However, he is also a talented rapper at the same time. Usually, when you hear dance/house artists on a song, they are singing. But, Tres can do it all.

In the present and years past, he has been showing us that he is the ultimate Swiss Army knife. Earlier this year, Channel brought his cool and effortless flows to SG Lewis's sophomore project, AudioLust & HigherLove. He is on perhaps the best track, "Fever Dreamer." Then, just about a week or so ago, Tres delivered another solid performance to KAYTRANADA's EP, Lover/Friend.

Read More: KayCyy Talks Gesaffelstein Collab Album, Working On Kanye West's "Donda," And Growing As An Artist

Listen To "Walked In The Room" By Channel Tres

After those great guest appearances, he recently returned to his material with a single. "Walked In The Room" sees Channel right at home on a groovy and funky instrumental from Roman GianArthur. Many might remember him from the cult classic hit from Jidenna, "Classic Man." The California artist is bringing braggadocious bars about being a man who draws a ton of attention from the ladies. It is a fun listen and you can check out the video above.

What are your initial thoughts on this new song, "Walked In The Room," by Channel Tres? Is this the best song the California artist has put out this year, why or why not? Does Tres possess some of the most unique talent out of any hip-hop adjacent artist that is going right now, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Channel Tres. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look in the mirror, I'm the s***

You can see me monolith

Let's get in our zone, put down the phone

Feel alive here, I just need your ass to jump

'Cause ain't nothin' down there

I feel like the chairman and s***

Read More: Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Visuals "Copy" Hajime Sorayama's Artwork, He Suggests