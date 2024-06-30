Wiki & Tony Seltzer Swerve While "Dodging Losses" With Papo2oo4 On New Single: Stream

The "14K Figaro" duo is back for even more heat in 2024, and Wiki and Tony Seltzer enlisted Papo2oo4 for this off-kilter banger.

Check out " Mayors A Cop " for a taster of that, and look forward to what else Wiki and Tony Seltzer have coming down the pipeline. If you haven't heard "Dodging Losses" with Papo2oo4 yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. You can also find some standout bars down there too and drop your thoughts on the record in the comments section. As always, stick around on HNHH for more killer rap drops around the clock.

Furthermore, "Dodging Losses" is an exercise in intricate rhyme schemes and coldly delivered and cynically comical bars from Wiki and Papo2oo4, whereas Tony Seltzer provides an oddball bounce, fuzzy bass, digitally distorted synths, and a lot of different beeps and bloops to make the beat feel all the more vivid. What's more is that each half of this duo has a lot more material for you to discover. Tony's collab album with MIKE, Pinball , is one of 2024's best albums so far, whereas Wiki also linked with MIKE and The Alchemist for their collaborative effort, 2023's Faith Is A Rock .

Wiki and Tony Seltzer are on one heck of a run right now, following up quickly on their previous 2024 single " No L's " with some more bizarre but nonetheless impressive heat. Moreover, their new collaboration "Dodging Losses" is one of their oddest but most creative and unique tracks yet, and it features Papo2oo4 on the hook, as well. It follows their incredible chemistry on the album 14K Figaro from last year, and proves that they have so much more to offer the hip-hop world.

