Wiki & Tony Seltzer Are Taking W's & "No L's" On New Single

Wiki raps with supreme confidence yet nonchalance on this cut.

Wiki and Tony Seltzer were two heroes in the world of hip-hop last year. Both were at the forefront of some of the strongest releases in what was seen as a down year for the genre. Their distinctive sounds coming out of the New York underground scene brought us some refreshing listens. For the Harlem rapper, Wiki was on two standout tapes, the first of them being Faith Is A Rock alongside MIKE and The Alchemist. Then, just about a month and a half later, the veteran MC came back with even more consistency on 14K Figaro. That time Tony was in the mix, producing some great alternative hip-hop. Now, the dynamic duo of Wiki and Tony Seltzer is back with "No L's".

For the former, this is their first release of the year, whereas for the latter, he is keeping his momentum going. Tony has also built up quite the rapport with the aforementioned MIKE and it was furthered on Pinball back in March. On "No L's", Wiki is rapping with good pace and command over what turns into a trap instrumental 30 seconds later. If you need a confidence boost, then this is the track for you.

Listen To "No L's" By Wiki & Tony Seltzer

Quotable Lyrics: