DJ Akademiks Points Out Foolio Fans Predicting His Death Under Pre-Shooting Instagram Post

DJ Akademiks revisited Foolio's Instagram post from over a week ago in which he dropped the address for his birthday party.

Foolio's tragic shooting at his birthday party in Tampa, Florida over the weekend shocked and saddened many fans, although some of them already had their reservations. Moreover, a lot of folks issued warnings and predicted that some extra caution would be necessary when he shared the address to his celebratory events on social media. In fact, DJ Akademiks recently went back to the rapper's social media post showing the address and looked at comments from fans predicting that something horrible would happen. Of course, even the most skeptical and cold-blooded of spectators probably couldn't have really predicted that we and the Florida native's loved ones would face this loss.

Furthermore, Asian Doll recently caught flack for making light of Foolio's death, as she tweeted and deleted a cigarette emoji after his passing. They had a lot of issues in the past, especially over Doll's reaction to her then-boyfriend King Von's shooting. Overall, it was a pretty nasty and distasteful situation either way, and the propagation of it didn't make things any less nasty. Hopefully we see less responses like this in the public eye, and detractors and enemies respect those mourning the loss regardless of what their feelings might indicate.

DJ Akademiks Revisits Foolio's Instagram Posts

Sadly, this triumphant reaction to Foolio's death has been a big part of the social media discussion around it, led primarily by rap rival Yungeen Ace. He elicited some disturbed and flabbergasted reactions from fans after he dropped a diss track against him following his death, which many found to be in the poorest taste. Not only that, but Ace even insinuated that he ordered this, although that's probably more of a result of rap beef boasting than actual criminal involvement. Either way, it's not a pretty look to witness.