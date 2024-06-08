Yelawolf Tells A Sprawling Tale On New Album "War Story"

Yelawolf's studio album return for 2024 includes features from the likes of Killer Mike, DJ Paul, Jelly Roll, Bub Styles, and more.

Yelawolf has made his comeback to the studio album space with the new 25-track behemoth War Story, which is one of his most expansive and ambitious projects yet. While the LP contains features from Killer Mike, DJ Paul, Jelly Roll, his "Wolf Moon" collaborator Presley Vaughn, and more, he mostly carries this tracklist by himself and shows off his range as a rapper and songwriter. The Alabama native had previewed this new record with singles like "Make You Love Me" and is clearly set on giving his dear fans as much great content as he can.

Also, War Story arrives amid Yelawolf's viral comments about relinquishing his possessions after the great Mac Miller passed away. "When Mac passed, dude, I was so hurt from that that I gave away everything I owned," he said on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. "That’s a true story. I gave away every article of clothing that I owned when Mac passed, the next day. Just ’cause I felt like I needed to do something nice. No one really knew how cool he and I really were ’cause we didn’t do music."

Meanwhile, thanks to cuts like "Everything," this should make for one of the most fulfilling and comprehensive entries in the Yelawolf discography for fans. If you haven't heard War Story yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the YouTube playlist with the full album above. Let us know what you thought of this release in the comments section below and find the tracklist down there as well if you're curious to check out a particular cut. As always, check back in with HNHH for the latest fiery music drops around the clock.

Yelawolf's War Story: Listen