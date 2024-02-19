Yelawolf Is Hungry As Ever On New Lead Single "Everything"

Yelawolf calls out everyone for saying he is underrated on the opening line of his newest single "Everything." While he does he appreciate it, stuff like this encourages him to be even better. "I hear people, from time to time, tell me that I'm underrated or under-appreciated / And, to a certain extent, that's flattery and endearing / But I also use it as a source of inspiration to keep, keep f****n' y'all up / B****."

This seems to be the type of energy he will be on for his upcoming album. Yelawolf has been dropping quite a few tracks on YouTube as of late. However, "Everything" is the first of his recent drops to land on streaming. On this track he is going back to his more rap-focused roots.

Listen To "Everything" By Yelawolf

The Alabama native loves to mix rock/country with hip-hop, but this one does not really have any of that. For War Story, his forthcoming LP it will be a double project. The two sides, Michael Wayne and Trunk Muzik 4ever, will be differently thematically. According to Genius, the first half will be a more personal version of Yelawolf and the second half will be more bangers it sounds like. There is not a release date other than it being prepped for a 2024 drop.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just don't bring the fish 'cause that won't outlast 'em

I teach 'em how to fish and now they out castin’

Eating, and it's hunting season

And I'm about to land a hit, man, I got this funky feeling

I don't need your credibility, dawg, my credit card's leaking

And I might drop another hundred bands this next weekend, 'cause I got everything

