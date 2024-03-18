Yelawolf Drops New Single, "Make You Love Me," Ahead Of Upcoming Album

Yelawolf is continuing to build up excitement for his upcoming album, War Story, with the release of his second single from the project, "Make You Love Me." The 44-year-old rapper shared the track as well as an accompanying music video, last Friday.

Fans in the comments section on YouTube were ecstatic about the new release. One fan commented: "Thank you for the new song, YELA! It helps me so much and motivates me when I need to be strong to continue living and writing new songs during the war and sirens every day." Another fan expressed their excitement for his new album. "I’ve listened to it 4 times already… If this is the theme of 'War Story' then I’m absolutely hype… It’s gonna be one hell of follow-up to love story," they wrote. Check out the new song on YouTube below.

Yelawolf Stars In "Make You Love Me" Music Video

Yelawolf previously discussed his upcoming project and the decision to return to his hip-hop roots during an interview with SPIN in November. “I was just so fueled to rap again. My tank got refilled, so to speak, and it turned out I had a lot to say,” he told the outlet. “I would love to see a place in Hip Hop for me to elevate and to bring the quality of the music and what we’ve put together to the forefront of the mainstream.” Yelawolf added: “I would like for Drake fans, Kendrick Lamar fans, Three 6 Mafia fans, Future fans, XXXTentacion fans — I think it would be rad for me if the younger generation would take a hold of the project.” Prior to the first single from War Story, "Everything," Yelawolf had been making rock music for a number of years.

War Story is expected to release in May of this year. It'll be his first studio album since dropping Sometimes Y in 2022. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yelawolf and the upcoming project on HotNewHipHop.

