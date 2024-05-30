Usher To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At This Year's BET Awards

The Gordan Parks Foundation Awards Dinner And Auction 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond attend The Gordan Parks Foundation Awards Dinner And Auction 2024 on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The singer's decades-long career will be honored next month.

Usher is one of the most obvious artists worthy of a lifetime achievement award in all of music. He's been a machine for producing hit songs for well over 20 years now and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. Just last year he teamed up with 21 Savage and Summer Walker for a hit single with "Good Good." That song and the new album he released alongside his performance during the Super Bowl halftime show netted him four nominations at this year's BET Awards.

But there's one award that Usher will definitely win, a lifetime achievement award. He was just announced as the official honoree for this year's achievement award. The actual award show itself is exactly a month away, due to take place on June 30. The full list of nominations dropped earlier this month and was headlined by Drake. The rapper pulled 7 nominations in the wake of his new album For All The Dogs that dropped last year. Nicki Minaj is up next with 6 followed by SZA, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monet with 5 nominations each. Check out the announcement of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award below.

Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Usher also popped up at the MET Gala earlier this month. Fans on social media were surprised by what he wore, a sparkling black suit accessorized by a matching black cape and hat. It added in a splash of color while adhering to the night's garden theme by sporting a bright red rose accessory. Fans online debated whether or not the look was bold in the right ways or just too much. It's far from the first time one of the R&B singer's outside-the-box fashion choices have made waves on social media.

What do you think of Usher being given this year's Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards next month? Do you think he's a worth winner following in the footsteps of superstars who took home the award before him? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
