Usher To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At This Year's BET Awards

The singer's decades-long career will be honored next month.

Usher is one of the most obvious artists worthy of a lifetime achievement award in all of music. He's been a machine for producing hit songs for well over 20 years now and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. Just last year he teamed up with 21 Savage and Summer Walker for a hit single with "Good Good." That song and the new album he released alongside his performance during the Super Bowl halftime show netted him four nominations at this year's BET Awards.

But there's one award that Usher will definitely win, a lifetime achievement award. He was just announced as the official honoree for this year's achievement award. The actual award show itself is exactly a month away, due to take place on June 30. The full list of nominations dropped earlier this month and was headlined by Drake. The rapper pulled 7 nominations in the wake of his new album For All The Dogs that dropped last year. Nicki Minaj is up next with 6 followed by SZA, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monet with 5 nominations each. Check out the announcement of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award below.

Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Usher also popped up at the MET Gala earlier this month. Fans on social media were surprised by what he wore, a sparkling black suit accessorized by a matching black cape and hat. It added in a splash of color while adhering to the night's garden theme by sporting a bright red rose accessory. Fans online debated whether or not the look was bold in the right ways or just too much. It's far from the first time one of the R&B singer's outside-the-box fashion choices have made waves on social media.