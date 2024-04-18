Usher Fans Hate His "Absurd" Puffer Hat

It goes without saying that Usher is a fashion icon, but one of his latest looks has fans riled up, to say the least. Earlier this week, the R&B performer popped out for an appearance on Posted on the Corner in Atlanta, rocking an oversized puffer snapback. After images of Usher in the hat surfaced online, social media users were quick to react, making it clear that they're not here for it.

Usher paired the controversial piece with a bright blue sweater and a denim jacket, though it's tough to focus on anything but the hat. It's speculated to be from MMY (Maison Mihara Yasuhiro), though this is unconfirmed. While the beige version of the hat is sold out across various sites, a black version is currently going for up to $300.

Usher Pops Out In Interesting Hat

Sadly, most fans weighing in on Usher's puffer hat agree that it's a "no." There are a few loyal fans who can appreciate the unconventional style, however, with some even asking about where they can get one of their own. Usher has yet to address the controversy, but he has posted several clips from his and the hat's evening on his Instagram Story today.

"Usher really had on a puffer jacket SnapBack hat. That’s absurd," one Twitter/X user says of the statement piece. Another simply writes, "Usher’s hat really pissed me off." It's to be seen whether or not he will address the hilarious outcry at any point, and if he'll stand by his fashion choices.

Critics Aren't Here For Usher's "F*ck A**" Puffer Hat

What do you think of the puffer hat? Would you ever wear something like it? Do you think he deserves the roast he's getting online, or are you a fan? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions down below.

