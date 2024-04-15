Rappers & Singers Who Have Been Accused Of Being In The Illuminati

As far back as the 90s up until as recently as the 2020s, Illuminati conspiracies in the music industry ran amok. Specifically, it was said that several prominent musicians were signed to a secret society. It was also believed by many around the world that this society greatly controlled the entertainment industry at large. Therefore, in order to achieve great levels of fame, one would have to strike a deal with the powers that be.

Today, much of that hype has died down. Although there are still rumors here and there, peak seasons for Illuminati conspiracies are long gone. Many artists have been alleged to be a part of the Illuminati, but nothing has ever been confirmed. Even some big names have come out to refute the claims that they signed away their lives. However, the majority of the artists accused of earning a membership hardly ever responded. Nonetheless, the rumors still lurk and surface now and then. These days though, it’s become more a joke than anything else.

HOV is no stranger to Illuminati conspiracy theories, and was one of the names most linked to the bizarre hype of the 2000s. While his raps were mostly braggadocious and filled with wordplay, his use of imagery in his music videos was the cause of the allegations. Not only that, he was hailed as one of the forerunners of the movement and the Roc hand symbol was subject to plenty of rumors of his association to the secret society. The music video for “On To The Next One” was laced with imagery that sparked a heap of controversy. Jay-Z has never been one to give into public criticism though, so he paid the absurd claims dust.

Kanye West

Long before his polarizing statements and actions, Ye was at the center of controversy for alleged ties to the Illuminati. Always known to speak his mind, in 2010 he went on Twitter to not only debunk the claims, but laugh at them. Moreover, when questioned by MTV News about claiming he sold his soul to the devil on “Runaway,” he clarified his stance. "There's this line where I say, 'I sold my soul to the devil, that's a crappy deal,' and all these people said, 'What you mean you sold your soul to the devil?' But when I say it, I'm saying, when I allow other people's ideals to interfere with what I know is true to myself, that's the devil," he said.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé remains one of the most prominent figures to be tied to the Illuminati. While she always brushed off these claims, she did address them once on the track, “Formation.” Moreover, and in true Bey style, she never brought it up again. The opening line of the song famously went: “y’all haters corny with that Illuminati mess.” As aforementioned, most people aren’t taking these claims seriously anymore, and Beyoncé continues to humorously poke fun at the haters who have famously refused to acknowledge her success as a result of dedication, commitment to her artistry, and a lot of hard work.

Ludcaris’ Illuminati allegations didn’t really receive much attention back in the day. However, following Katt Williams’ jaw-dropping session on Club Shay Shay, things took a bit of a turn. Williams claimed that he and Luda were invited to Illuminati events at some point in time. He alleged that Luda’s successful film career is a result of his allegiance to the secret society. Evidently, Ludacris didn’t take the allegations lightly.

In a freestyle video, the rapper made it known why he remains a rap legend despite his pivot into film. He rapped over a beat in a studio, and while he mentioned no names, it was pretty clear who he was referencing. “Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati,” he rapped. “And I only left with b—–s when coming from any party / Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life / Never been a clout chaser, never say s–t for likes / RIP John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earned every one of your Fast and Furious checks / Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature / Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature.”

Rihanna’s famously infamous Good Girl Gone Bad era brought in a slew of Illuminati allegations. Ditching her summery, girl-next-door aesthetic for a dark and edgy look brought a great amount of success for Rih. In the same vein, it also welcomed whispers about her membership into the secret society. Particularly, onlookers believed that the music video for her smash hit “Umbrella” served as an initiation. However, Rihanna’s never been bothered with these rumors, and is still living her best life to this day.

He may not be at the forefront of the music scene anymore, but Soulja Boy’s impact is still felt today. His relevancy continues to grow, which has led some to wonder why he’s still swimming in success. In April 2023, the rapper and mogul finally addressed the claims while on an Instagram Live session. Soulja Boy not only refuted the claims, but awarded all his success to God.

"When I first got in the rap game, a lot of people like, ‘Soulja Boy [is in the] Illuminati,” he began. “Soulja Boy joined the Illuminati, that’s how he got his money, that’s how he got famous, that’s how he got rich. But guess what? All I ever did was pray to God, and stayed in the studio and stayed down until I made it, until I got on.”

Lil Nas X is one of the newer crop of artists that have been tied to the Illuminati by the public. However, the happy-go-lucky artist has poked fun at the claims on numerous occasions. With satanic symbolism, targeted jokes about the religious, and claiming he would quit the Illuminati if he didn’t win a Grammy, it seems he doesn’t mind igniting a few flames. Nonetheless, his musical breakthrough came at a time when Illuminati claims were met with mostly shrugs from the general public. Therefore, his imagery and commentary are more often than not, linked to his personality.

