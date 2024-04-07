NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Appears As 13-Year-Old In Google Maps Image

Some of NBA YoungBoy's fanbase can be quite obsessive, to the point where an old picture of someone in jean shorts and a white tank top could be their GOAT. Moreover, fans apparently unearthed an old Google Maps image of his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana that supposedly shows him as a 13-year-old. It's unclear exactly how fans came to this conclusion, although a likely theory is that they did the math and found that this photo's date lined up with when the rapper was 13 years old. This hasn't been confirmed, though. Alas, it wouldn't be the first time something like this happened in recent memory, as fans also questioned a family Easter pic.

Furthermore, it just goes to show that YoungBoy's hold on his fanbase is quite powerful, and that they will always bring him to the forefront of rap conversations based on even the slightest speculation. What's more is that he's got a lot to promote these days, such as his recent album. For example, the I Rest My Case spitter recently unveiled "Gravedigger Mountain" billboards in Utah, pointing to another prompt release of new material on the way, plus promotion of what he already dropped this year. In fact, we already have confirmation from him that there's another full-length arriving very soon.

NBA YoungBoy Supposedly Pictured In Old Google Maps Image At Age 13

YoungBoy's next album, I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders, will come out at some point this year. As such, this would continue this prolific streak of project releases that absolutely flooded the 2010s and 2020s so far. Not only that, but with this frequent activity in mind, we wouldn't be surprised if this wasn't his last 2024 effort. Time will tell, but we know that the same fans going wild over this Google Maps image will be happy to indulge.

Meanwhile, do you think that this is actually a picture of the "Catch Him" MC as a young lad or is this a wild reach? Are you looking forward to his next musical moves? Whatever the case may be, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on NBA YoungBoy.

