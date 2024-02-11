Drake Rocks Curls In New Selfie, Fans Roast & Thirst For Him Online

Drake's Instagram antics are a part of his brand at this point, whether it's music video teases or some nice memes. However, we can't miss how folks often clown him online for fashion choices and other style reasons, whether or not that's warranted or funny in the first place. On that note, fans are now taking aim at the 6ix God's recently showcased curls in an IG Story selfie, which sees him do a little duck face for the camera, too. Folks flooded comments sections under posts covering this with cheeky, "zesty" GIFs of him, plus references to other similarly themed jabs at him. "It’s giving Ben Stiller in Zoolander," one fan expressed, with another adding "21 can you do sum fa meeeee."

Furthermore, part of this hyper-fixation is just because of how big Drake is as an artist and celebrity. Otherwise, folks wouldn't care too much to comment on any old selfie from some guy, and they let some of their most critical or bigoted thoughts emerge when it's about a huge superstar. He doesn't mind at all, though; after all, he keeps posting things like this all the time. With $1.1 million on the line for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl today (Sunday, February 11), we'll see if the 'Gram contains any fun looks, antics, or comments for the occasion.

What's more is that the Toronto MC also responds to some of this criticism on occasion, as he did recently to folks clowning his on-stage skeleton costume. Fans took note of it as his Big As The What? tour with J. Cole kicked off earlier this year, which kicked off live concerts in 2024 with a massive bang. This continues Drake's highly successful It's All A Blur trek with 21 S*vage, and of course, a big stage means a big screen for people to judge your drip on. No matter his style choice, though, he is the master of catching people's attention for either good or bad reasons.

Meanwhile, with a potential European tour with Travis Scott making rounds in the rumor mill, die-hards hope they can see many more curious fits and looks onstage in many more cities this year. Do you think it'll pan out? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, stay posted on HNHH.

