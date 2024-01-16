Babyface Ray Spits Over Trippy Beat On "Waymo Freestyle"

Babyface Ray is a sneaky underrated talent who hails from the crowded scene of Detroit Michigan. We say that because there are so many who attract a lot of attention from the media and fans. Babyface has a more lowkey style compared to artists like Eminem, Danny Brown, Big Sean, and others. If you want to size him up to some of the more recent talents, Veeze and Luh Tyler share similarities. Raspy and conversation-like flows with more minimal production. Whether those two names would like to thank Babyface for his influence remains to be seen.

But, Ray clearly started some movement when he began rapping back in 2014. As we said though, he does not seem to get the recognition for his contributions. Maybe this could be a big year for him. 2023 was a busy one for him, though, with several singles and his album, Summer's Mine. In 2024, he has gotten off to a quick start as well.

Listen To "Waymo Freestyle" By Babyface Ray

On January 5, Babyface Ray teamed up with FreshDuzit and Lulboobie on "Wavy Navy." Now, he is delivering his first solo track of 2024 with "Waymo Freestyle." Currently, you can only find it on YouTube, but it is gaining some traction already. Ray is delivering bars in his typical style over a head-nodding beat with wavy synths. This is a great headphone song to hear all of the sounds meshing perfectly together. Give it a spin with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Waymo Freestyle," by Babyface Ray? Is this one of his best singles ever, why or why not? Does he deserve more credit for shaping Detroit's rap scene? Does he need to drop an album this year, or could you wait another 12 months?

