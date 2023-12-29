Lil Baby Claims He's "Gone" Until New Album Drops

Lil Baby has been teasing his next album for some time, but it looks like the Atlanta native is taking it more seriously now than ever. In a new Instagram post, the 29-year-old is seen posing in front of a whip, performing onstage, and even retrieving some takeout, letting fans know that he's honed in. "Mention My Name An Bring The Whole City Out," he captioned the fun carousel. "Ps . I’m Gone Until The Album."

While an official release date for the project has yet to be announced, he told fans earlier this month that they can expect to hear it in July. Based on his recent post, it appears that Lil Baby will be on a bit of a hiatus until then. He did come through with a double single a couple of weeks back, however, giving listeners a taste of what's to come with "Cr*zy" and "350."

Lil Baby's New Album Arrives In July

Lil Baby also just recently rang in his 29th year with a star-studded birthday concert, which saw him bring out special guests J. Cole and Quavo. Yung Miami even popped out for a performance, flirting with the hitmaker onstage. "If I throw it back can you catch it?" she asked him, offering a preview of her moves. He didn't take the City Girl up on her offer, but the scandalous moment still managed to generate plenty of chatter.

Music isn't the only thing Lil Baby has been working hard at lately, either. This month, it was revealed that he'll also be appearing in the third season of BMF. The rapper will share the screen with Cynthia Bailey, 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo, and more. What do you think of Lil Baby narrowing his focus to work on his new album? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

