Robb Bank$ Brings It Tenfold With "Back On My Grizzy"

Brooklyn, New York rapper, Robb Bank$, is one of the more entertaining voices in the underground scene. A lot of people will know him from his contributions to one of Denzel Curry's first hit songs, "Threatz," back in 2013. He also has quite the rapport with the late and great, XXXTENTACION. A lot of Bank$ value comes from his features, more so than his material it seems. But, for those who do not know, he has also been going strong since 2013. He is a grinder as this year has been another busy one.

It started back on July 5 with the phone-themed tracklist and title, I Dnt txt back, I Dnt call. That was a solo project and to follow that up, Bank$ came back with a tape with features. 2 Fone Shawty (Deluxe) had appearances from BONES and Austin Paul. Then, he and Tony Shhnow came through on Halloween with I Can't Feel My Face Too.

Listen To "Back On My Grizzy" By Robb Bank$

Now, he is back with a new single as of recently. You can find it on all streaming platforms. It is your typical high-energy cut from Robb with a banging beat. It looks to be coming from a mixtape according to his Instagram. "From the official mixtape #ITIMBH @evilempiremixtapes #notfortheweakhearted."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Back on My Grizzy," by Robb Bank$?

