Robb Bank$ Sounds Ghoulish As Ever On "My Bleed"

Born in New York and raised in Florida, Robb Bank$ is a veteran in the game. Dropping singles since 2013, he is mostly known for his roots in cloud rap and trap. He has been at one of the busiest stages of his career this year. 12 singles have his name with them and for projects, he sits at three. The first of the three came out on July 5, with I Dnt txt back, I Dnt call. Following that, Robb returned a handful of months later with a follow-up/sequel with 2 Fone Shawty.

That brought on similar artists to him such as BONES and Austin Paul. The most recent effort we talked about at length was his collaborative tape with Tony Shhnow back on Halloween. Over the past couple of weeks, Bank$ has been dropping single after single. "Back on My Grizzy" was a track we also touched on. Of course, most people are going to expect another album on the way.

Listen To "My Bleed" By Robb Bank$

However, it looks like that one will not make an album. "My Bleed," which has just come out, will be. It is a haunting short cut with a grimy dark beat. Robb is even maniacally laughing on it as well. But, this song is looking like it will wind up on Evil Empire Collab. It is due on February 14 and three rumored titles are on it so far.

However, it looks like that one will not make an album. "My Bleed," which has just come out, will be. It is a haunting short cut with a grimy dark beat. Robb is even maniacally laughing on it as well. But, this song is looking like it will wind up on Evil Empire Collab. It is due on February 14 and three rumored titles are on it so far.

