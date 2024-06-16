Robb Bank$ Comes Through With Second Project Of The Year "i think i might be happy pt. 2"

Robb Bank$ continues an impressive run with his latest project.

A decade ago, Florida’s underground rap scene was just beginning to lay the foundation that would ultimately inspire a generation. Raider Klan introduced several pivotal figures in hip-hop today but it’s how many of them have evolved into titans in this genre that are worth studying. For Robb Bank$, his ascent certainly hit a peak a few years back, though he’s remained as prolific as ever. As a result, he’s developed a cult-like following who are always looking forward to his next move.

This morning, the rapper returned with his latest project – and second of the year – i think i might be happy pt. 2. The 12-song album contains no features, allowing Banks to take the spotlight on his own as he explores a range of sonics that blend spacey, ethereal styles and more rage-induced production. It’s a healthy balance that further cements Robb Bank$ eclectic and quirky style that has set him apart from the jump. As he continues an epic 2024 run, i think i might be happy pt. 2 will certainly stay in rotation this summer.

Earlier this year, Robb Bank$ blessed fans with the first installment, I think i might be happy pt. 1. This, too, contained 12 songs in total without any features. It followed the release of 2023’s I Can’t Feel My Face Too alongside Tony Shhnow, who we hope to hear alongside Bank$ in the near future. Press play on Robb Bank$ latest project below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Listen To Robb Bank$’s i think i might be happy pt. 2