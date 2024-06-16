Robb Bank$ Comes Through With Second Project Of The Year "i think i might be happy pt. 2"

BYAron A.73 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
robb-bank-robb-bank-
Robb Bank$ continues an impressive run with his latest project.

A decade ago, Florida’s underground rap scene was just beginning to lay the foundation that would ultimately inspire a generation. Raider Klan introduced several pivotal figures in hip-hop today but it’s how many of them have evolved into titans in this genre that are worth studying. For Robb Bank$, his ascent certainly hit a peak a few years back, though he’s remained as prolific as ever. As a result, he’s developed a cult-like following who are always looking forward to his next move. 

This morning, the rapper returned with his latest project – and second of the year – i think i might be happy pt. 2. The 12-song album contains no features, allowing Banks to take the spotlight on his own as he explores a range of sonics that blend spacey, ethereal styles and more rage-induced production. It’s a healthy balance that further cements Robb Bank$ eclectic and quirky style that has set him apart from the jump. As he continues an epic 2024 run, i think i might be happy pt. 2 will certainly stay in rotation this summer.

Earlier this year, Robb Bank$ blessed fans with the first installment, I think i might be happy pt. 1. This, too, contained 12 songs in total without any features. It followed the release of 2023’s I Can’t Feel My Face Too alongside Tony Shhnow, who we hope to hear alongside Bank$ in the near future. Press play on Robb Bank$ latest project below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section. 

Read More: Robb Bank$ Recalls Dipping A Joint In Lean On "How To Roll"

Listen To Robb Bank$’s i think i might be happy pt. 2

  1. RIP Montana
  2. Yes (3 am POV)
  3. Already No (3 am POV 2)
  4. Girl Vlone
  5. In My Sleep
  6. Do the Most
  7. Bulletproof Soul
  8. Attack of the Ex’s (interlude)
  9. PB&J
  10. Mt. Zion
  11. Lea’s Story
  12. MLPS Freestyle (Bonus)

Read More: Robb Bank$ Drops Off Chief Keef Assisted "Ride Wit Me"

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
recommended content
robb banks tony shhnow i cant feel my face tooMixtapesRobb Bank$ And Tony Shhnow Come Together For A Full Project With "I Can't Feel My Face Too"1.7K
robb banks back on my grizzyMixtapesRobb Bank$ Brings It Tenfold With "Back On My Grizzy"1.7K
robb banks my bleedMixtapesRobb Bank$ Sounds Ghoulish As Ever On "My Bleed"961
MixtapesRobb Bank$ Drops Off Chief Keef Assisted "Ride Wit Me"7.4K