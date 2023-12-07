Lil Yachty & Kai Cenat Rep Matching Nocta Sweats On Joint Stream: Watch

Lil Yachty joined Kai Cenat as the latest big-name musical star to guest on the creator's stream. The two made a unique entrance, appearing on stream in matching Nocta sweatsuits. It's unsurprising that they went with the brand, given how close both men are with Drake.

However, it's just yet another massive link-up for Cenat. Earlier in December, a picture circulated online showing Cenat chilling with Travis Scott. While it's unclear if they've met previously, Scott did co-sign Cenat's plea to get IShowSpeed unbanned on Twitch earlier this year. The recent link-up has fans hoping that Scott will be Cenat's next big-name stream guest. While Cenat has been climbing the streaming mountain for years, 2023 has definitely seen him shoot into the stratosphere. This is especially the case in regards to the level of talent and fame that he is able to get on stream as collaborators.

Kai Cenat Pranks Rubi Rose, Corinna Kopf, And Pokimane

Furthermore, it's been a pretty busy few weeks for Cenat in terms of his content. To kick off December, Cenat took to his stream to buy counterfeit Birkins for three massive influencers. Cenat called up Rubi Rose, Corinna Kopf, and Pokimane while streaming, asking each of them what color Birkin Bag they wanted him to buy for them. All the while, Cenat shows his chat that he is buying the bags from Temu. Temu is a Chinese-owned shopping site similar to AliExpress and is notorious for scams and counterfeit goods. It experienced a wave in popularity earlier this year.

It's notable that Rose was one of the women that Cenat that "treated". She has been an object of affection for a number of streamers in recent weeks. She recently linked up with N3on, with their semi-flirtatious exchanges sparking rumors that the pair were romantically involved. However, she would later refer to him as a "Make-A-Wish Kid" on multiple occasions during their link-up.

